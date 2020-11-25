Ahmed Patel's 'Role In Strengthening Congress Would Be Remembered': PM

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi's closest aide and party's top troubleshooter, died at a Gurgaon hospital this morning. He was 71. As tributes poured on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the seasoned politician, saying "his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered".

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

In a statement, Ahmed Patel's son said he died at the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon at 3:30 am. "I regret to announce the untimely demise of my father. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures," Faisal Patel said.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

"May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah. I request all well wishers to ahdere to Covid-19 law & order regulations by avoiding any mass gatherings and to also maintain social distancing norms at all times," he added.

Ahmed Patel, who had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus on October 1, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Gurgaon hospital on November 15.

Mr Patel, son of a social worker, had a long and illustrious political career of more than four decades. He represented Gujarat eight times in parliament - thrice as a Lok Sabha member and five times from the Rajya Sabha.