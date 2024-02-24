Ahmed Patel's Daughter Disappointed With Congress-AAP Seat Deal

Mumtaz Patel, the daughter of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, expressed disappointment over the recent seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming parliamentary polls in Gujarat. The discontent stems from the Bharuch seat, a traditional stronghold for the Congress, slipping into the hands of AAP.

The Congress and AAP sealed a seat-sharing deal for several states, including Gujarat, as they aim to present a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mumtaz Patel, expressing her disappointment, wrote, "Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment,"

"Together, we will regroup to make Congress stronger. We won't let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti (sic)" Ms Patel added in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

The BJP has retained the Bharuch seat for seven consecutive terms, making it a crucial battleground for the opposition parties. Speculations had been rife for months that either Faisal Patel or Mumtaz Patel, children of Ahmed Patel, would be fielded by the Congress to challenge the BJP's dominance.

The seat-sharing arrangement has not only disappointed Mumtaz Patel and the Congress's district cadre but has also raised eyebrows within the party. The AAP will now contest from Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

Seat-sharing negotiations have been a significant challenge for the opposition INDIA bloc, with regional parties vying for a larger share. The recent electoral setbacks in three heartland states have emboldened regional powers to assert their influence, further complicating the seat-sharing talks.