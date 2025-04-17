Who Is Dr Mumtaz Patel, 1st Indo-Asian Head Of UK Medical Body

Indian-origin doctor Mumtaz Patel has been elected as the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP). With 40,000 members worldwide, she will now serve as the leader of the UK's medical professional membership organisation.

Dr Patel is the first Indo-Asian Muslim president to hold the prestigious position and the fifth woman to lead the physicians' group since the 16th century.

She said, "As president, I will lead the RCP to be the best organization it can be, supporting our members throughout every career stage to deliver the best possible healthcare for our patients. I will bring passion, commitment, vision, a values-driven approach and more than 20 years of RCP experience to the role."

Who is Dr Mumtaz Patel?