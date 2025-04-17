Who Is Dr Mumtaz Patel, 1st Indo-Asian Head Of UK Medical Body

Indian-origin doctor Mumtaz Patel has been elected as the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP). With 40,000 members worldwide, she will now serve as the leader of the UK's medical professional membership organisation.
Dr Patel is the first Indo-Asian Muslim president to hold the prestigious position and the fifth woman to lead the physicians' group since the 16th century.
She said, "As president, I will lead the RCP to be the best organization it can be, supporting our members throughout every career stage to deliver the best possible healthcare for our patients. I will bring passion, commitment, vision, a values-driven approach and more than 20 years of RCP experience to the role."
Who is Dr Mumtaz Patel?
- Dr Mumtaz Patel, a specialist nephrologist based in Manchester, was born in Lancashire to Indian immigrant parents. She graduated in medicine from the University of Manchester in 1996 and pursued a PhD in 2006.
- In 2007, she was hired by Manchester University Hospitals as a consultant nephrologist. She received her MSc in Medical Education with distinction in 2014 after earning her FRCP in 2011.
- She has been in charge of the educational administration of several trusts and schools in the Northwest since being appointed as Postgraduate Associate Dean in 2016. Dr Patel oversees the NIHR academic program as the regional lead.
- In 2018, she was also appointed as the Director of Progress and Conduct at the University of Liverpool. Her contributions to the field include investigations into the genetics of lupus nephritis and the pathophysiology of systemic lupus erythematosus.
- She was the Director of the Renal Training Program, Regional Advisor for RCP, Clinical Lead for Quality, JRCPTB (2016-2020), and Global Vice President of RCP (2020-2023).
- In 2024, she received the Outstanding Leader award at the Global Women in Healthcare Awards. She has been working as president since June 2024 while holding the positions of vice president for education and training and senior censor for the RCP.
- Dr Mumtaz Patel has interests in assessment, doctors in difficulty, fairness in education, and differential attainment. She has given presentations at national and international conferences and published extensively in medical education journals.
- As a skilled PACES examiner, she has actively participated in assessment and created and presented a number of leadership and educational programs both domestically and abroad.
