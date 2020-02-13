'Plenty Of Evidence' Against Vijay Mallya, India Tells UK Court During Extradition Trial

Indian government on Wednesday reiterated its accusation against Vijay Mallya.

The Indian government on Wednesday reiterated its accusation in a UK court that Vijay Mallya willfully misrepresented the financial health of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The government, represented by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service in the hearing, insisted that there was overwhelming evidence of fraud and deception on Vijay Mallya's part.

It follows arguments yesterday and early this morning by Vijay Mallya's legal representatives.

The tycoon's lead counsel Clare Montgomery had described the case as complex and "dense" and claimed that the lower magistrate had misunderstood or misinterpreted many of the circumstances that led to the grounding of Kingfisher Airlines.

Vijay Mallya, 64, was arrested in London in April 2017 after being accused by a consortium of banks of wilfully defaulting on more than Rs 9,000 Crores in debt accumulated by Kingfisher Airlines.

Later, a lower court allowed Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India on New Delhi's request.

The businessman later appealed against the verdict in High Court in UK.