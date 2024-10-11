Play School Teacher Arrested For Beating Toddler With Stick In Kerala: Cops

A case was registered against the teacher, said police (Representational)

A female teacher of a play school near Mattancherry was on Thursday arrested for cruelly beating up a three-and-a-half-year-old boy with a stick, leaving marks on his back, police said.

The woman was booked under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

The beating came to light as the child showed reluctance in going to the play school and on being questioned, revealed what had happened, an officer of Mattancherry police station, where the case is registered.

"There were marks on the boy's back. A case was registered against the teacher and she was arrested," an officer said.

