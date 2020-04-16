Plasma Trials For COVID-19 To Begin Shortly In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said plasma trials for coronavirus treatment will begin in a few days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the city has got the Centre's approval to carry out clinical trials of plasma therapy to help critically ill coronavirus patients. The plasma therapy is meant only for COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support and critical. Multi-Centre trials were expected to begin for this, after clearance from the Drug Controller of India.

"Trial of Plasma Enrichment technique will begin in the next three or four days. If successful, we can save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients," the Chief Minister said.

Plasma Therapy involves transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient. The blood of a convalescent patient is rich is antibodies that are expected to help the critical patient recover.

The donor has to be a patient who has recovered, showed multiple negative testing and showed no symptoms after 14 days of isolation.

The Indian Council of Medical Research - the nodal body of coronavirus testing -- has asked institutions from across the country to participate in the clinical trials to assess the plasma treatment using their protocols.

"The ICMR is not a body for giving approvals. We have put out our protocols. Whoever works with our protocols, we will work with them. Others can approach department for separate clinical trial," the ICMR said today at the daily briefing of the health ministry.

But the trials needed permission from the Drug Control authority since conducting it involves relaxation in blood donation norms.

Delhi so far has 1,578 cases of coronavirus, 32 patients have died and 42 have recovered.