Piyush Pandey, the man behind some of the iconic advertisements, including slogan "Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar" (Modi's government this time) died on Friday. Pandey had been suffering from an infection and was 70-year-old.

Mourning the loss of advertising legend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned an emotional note.

"Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

In a 2014 interview with a media house, Pandey talked about building a campaign for the BJP government with the tagline "Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar."

Who Was Piyush Pandey

Pandey had been working in the advertising industry for nearly four decades. He was the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy.

Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 and wrote his first advertisement for Sunlight Detergent. Over the years, Pandey created some of the iconic advertisements for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, Ponds, Vodafone and Asian Paints.

Pandey made his acting debut in 2013 with the John Abraham starrer "Madras Cafe". He also featured in Magic Pencil Project Videos, a marketing campaign by ICICI Bank.

Pandey wrote the lyrics for the "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara," an Indian song that promoted national integration and unity in diversity. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the film "Bhopal Express."

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

