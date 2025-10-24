"Piyush Pandey Gave Indian Advertising Its Swadeshi Swagger": Gautam Adani

Piyush Pandey gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, and its "swadeshi" swagger, industrialist Gautam Adani has said in a heartfelt tribute to the advertising legend who died earlier this morning. Pandey, the brain behind the iconic Fevicol and Cadbury ads, had been working in the advertising industry for nearly four decades. He breathed his last at 70 after suffering from an infection.

Calling him a "good friend", the Adani Group chairperson said Pandey was the voice that made India believe in its own story.

"Piyush Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend. He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its "swadeshi" swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son," said Adani.

Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 and led the advertising firm to new heights. After joining its creative department, he went on to create advertisements that left a lasting impression on viewers over decades, including those for Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

