<i>"Do Boond Zindagi Ke"</i> To <i>"Googly Woogly Woosh"</i>: Legend Piyush Pandey's Top Ads

Advertising icon Piyush Pandey, the man behind India's most iconic ad campaigns, died on Friday at the age of 70. Pandey was Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy, with a four-decade career known for emotion-driven campaigns that transformed Indian advertising for brands such as Fevicol and Cadbury.

Here are some of his top ads:

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

In 1988, Piyush Pandey, then an account manager at Ogilvy & Mather, wrote the lyrics for Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, a national integration campaign. Commissioned by the Lok Seva Sanchar Parishad and aired on Doordarshan, the song combined classical and regional music with performances by artists such as Bhimsen Joshi and Lata Mangeshkar.

Cadbury Dairy Milk - "Kuch Khaas Hai"

This campaign showed the joy of celebration through the lens of a young boy dancing in a stadium after his team's victory. It showed Cadbury Dairy Milk as a treat for all ages, not just children.

Cadbury - "Pappu Pass Ho Gaya"

In the early 2000s, Pandey repositioned Cadbury as a celebratory brand for young India with the "Pappu Pass Ho Gaya" campaign.

Fevicol - "Sharma Ki Dulhania Byah Ke Aayi"

The Fevicol ad titled "Sharma Ki Dulhania Byah Ke Aayi" is an example of storytelling in advertising. Released in 2019, the ad was part of Fevicol's '1959 A Love Story' campaign and was conceptualised by Pandey and his team at Ogilvy. It tells the story of a sofa passed down through generations.

Fevikwik - "Todo Nahi, Jodo"

This campaign promoted Fevikwik's instant adhesive, referencing India-Pakistan border tensions. The slogan "Todo Nahi, Jodo (Don't Split, Join)" was a hit.

Ponds - "Googly Woogly Woosh"

In this nostalgic campaign, a young girl uses Ponds Cold Cream to transform into a glamorous woman. The catchy jingle "Googly Woogly Woosh" became immensely popular at the time.

Centreshock - "Hila Ke Rakh De"

This early 2000s barber-shop campaign for Centreshock chewing gum carried the tagline "Hila Ke Rakh De".

Polio - "Do Boond Zindagi Ke"

Pandey played a role in mobilising awareness for polio vaccination in the early 1990s. Featuring celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Aishwarya Rai, the campaign effectively encouraged nationwide participation in the Pulse Polio programme.

Asian Paints - "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai"

Through this long-running campaign, Pandey brought to life the idea that every home tells a story. It was launched in 2007.