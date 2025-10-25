"Inka Sur Sabse Mila": Amul Pays Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey

Indian dairy brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary advertising legend Piyush Pandey through a creative post, celebrating his iconic campaigns like "Har khushi mein rang laaye" and "Kuch Khaas Hai" that still resonate with audiences today.

The post read, "Inka sur sabse mila", with caption, "Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India's advertising legends!"

Check out the post here:

Social Media Reaction

Social media users flooded the post with emotional comments. One user wrote, "Truly a Marketing Maestro ! .. we've lost a gem."

Another noted, "Captain behind the captions."

"India's greatest Advertisement man," added a third user.

Who Was Piyush Pandey

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Piyush Pandey started his career as a client-servicing executive at Ogilvy & Mather India in 1982. On the strength of his creative thinking and leadership abilities, he later became the Executive Chairman and Creative Director, from where he created many memorable campaigns in the history of Indian advertising.

When the Indian advertising world was dominated by English and Western influences, Pandey gave preference to Hindi and regional languages. He ensured that the advertisements directly connected with the emotions of Indian consumers. His campaigns reflected everyday life, which, while being simple, deeply touched the hearts of the viewers.

Piyush Pandey's campaigns are still etched in people's memories, Asian Paints's "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury Dairy Milk's "Kuch Khaas Hai", Fevicol's famous "Egg" ad and Hutch's "You and I" pug ad - all these are examples of his creations.

His imagination gave a new direction to Indian advertising, and this emotional tribute from Amul pays tribute to that legacy - "Inka sur sabse mila."

