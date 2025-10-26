Ishitta Arun Slams Trolls For Criticising Her Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral: "Grief Isn't A Single Script"

Actor Ishitta Arun has found herself at the center of an online storm after a video from the funeral of her uncle, advertising icon Piyush Pandey, surfaced online.

The clip showed Ishitta smiling and conversing with others, which drew criticism from some social media users who felt her demeanor was inappropriate for such a solemn occasion.

What's Happening

Following the wave of trolling, Ishitta took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to address the backlash and offer her perspective on the moment that went viral.

Defending herself, she said that grief does not follow a set pattern and that her smile was a reflection of how her family chose to remember her uncle.

Sharing a heartfelt note alongside a picture of Piyush Pandey, she wrote, "Grief isn't a single script. And when you're saying goodbye to a man who laughed louder than anyone else, remembering him through laughter isn't disrespect. It's continuity. It's muscle memory. It's knowing who he really was."

Responding directly to those criticising her, Ishitta continued, "What you saw was us laughing at his line- a line only he could deliver. If you had known him, even in passing, you wouldn't have needed this explained."

She further added, "We don't stage grief. We don't mute memory to make strangers comfortable. We remember him honestly- as laughter, courage, and life itself. Next time-know the story before you comment on the moment."

Background

Earlier this week, Ishitta had shared fond memories of her late uncle, recalling his early years in Mumbai and how her mother had played a pivotal role in shaping his journey.

Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman behind memorable campaigns for Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, died on October 24 at the age of 70.

ALSO READ: How Piyush Pandey Found Shimona Rashi, The Cadbury Girl Who Went Viral Before Social Media Era