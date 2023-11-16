Piyush Goyal Meets YouTube CEO, Discuss Opportunity To Collaborate In India

Piyush Goyal met YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (local time) met YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. The two sides discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for YouTube to further expand its collaboration.

Taking to X, Piyush Goyal stated, "Delighted to meet Mr. @NealMohan, CEO of YouTube. We discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for @YouTube to further expand collaboration & footprint in the country with its: Thriving digital ecosystem Growing content space Young & diverse demography."

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to US, earlier held a meeting with the CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra and discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for company to collaborate and expand its footprint in India.

Taking to X, he stated, "Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of @MicronTech. Discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country."

Mr Goyal also held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University. In a post shared on X, he stated, "Held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University. Highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration with India's higher education institutions to foster a vibrant exchange of knowledge, research and pathbreaking solutions to key global issues."

He also met Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. He highlighted how India's young talent, business ecosystem and growing economy presents opportunities for investments.

Mr Goyal on X posted, "Had an engaging interaction with Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs & Venture Capitalists. Highlighted how India's young talent, vibrant business ecosystem & growing economy presents the perfect opportunity for investments."

Meanwhile, US-India Business Council Board Chair and Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight has said there have been energetic interactions and engagements between the Indian and US governments in promoting entrepreneurship in both countries.

"What I would underscore is the energetic interaction and engagement between the two governments and the two ministers on the issue of promoting entrepreneurship in India and here in the US and how we can do that better, how cooperation between the two governments and the two business communities can lead to more high growth companies, entrepreneurship and economic growth both here and in India," Edward Knight told ANI after the meeting with Piyush Goyal.

Asked what his take on the India-US relationship is in terms of business, Knight recalled his recent visit to India where he learnt about many US companies creating centres of excellence and other projects within India.

"A few weeks ago with the US-India Business Council and the Ambassador, we saw during that trip (to India) that Google announcing an assembly facility and for that matter many companies creating centres of excellence and other projects within India," Mr Knight noted.

During his visit to the US, Piyush Goyal also led an industry roundtable with his US counterpart Gina Raimondo. Mr Goyal and Raimondo officially launched the two countries ambitious "Innovation Handshake" agenda, which US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi previewed during the Prime Minister's official State Visit earlier this year.

At the event, co-hosted by the US-India Business Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry, CEOs from major information and communication technology companies, executives from venture capital firms, and founders of startups in the critical and emerging technology space discussed how to enhance US-India technology collaboration.

