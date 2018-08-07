Pinocchio Emoji, Banter As Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Trade Barbs

Omar Abdullah lauded the person who operates Mehbooba Mufti's account (File)

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti's exchange on Twitter, complete with apt emojis, drew many laughs on social media today. The two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were arguing on the elections on Thursday for Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Omar Abdullah first accused Mehbooba Mufti of bargaining with both the Congress-led UPA and the BJP-led ruling coalition for her two Rajya Sabha seats ahead of the elections on August 9. Ms Mufti retorted that he was fabricating stories.

Before Ms Mufti's PDP announced its decision of abstaining from voting, Mr Abdullah tweeted, "@MehboobaMufti has told the Congress she will support the UPA candidate for #RajyaSabha Vice Chairman. She's also told the BJP she will support the NDA candidate. How does that work exactly?"

Mehbooba Mufti, who had to resign in June this year after BJP pulled out of the alliance government, replied eloquently with a Pinocchio emoji, telegraphing that her rival was lying.

She followed it up with a tweet saying, "Usually fake news and falsehoods are peddled by dubious news channels. But it's baffling when a politician like @OmarAbdullah fabricates stories based on pure fiction. Such dangerous propaganda is detrimental to the truth and an attempt to mislead people."

The National Conference leader couldn't help but respond with humour, represented by a smiley. "Hats off to who ever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour. Nice emoji use," he tweeted

Replying to Mehbooba's claim about fake news, he added, "Fake news you would have ignored as I always do with your pronouncements. What I said has clearly pinched somewhere!"