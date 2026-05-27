Video: Pinarayi Vijayan Supporters Attack Probe Team's Car, Smash Windshield

A policeman was injured in an attack by supporters of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan today as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers came to search his house. Personnel of a central police force were also attacked with slippers. In one of the chaotics scenes on camera, a massive crowd surrounded a white SUV of the probe agency and smashed its windshield.

Visuals showed another set of crowd outside Vijayan's house in a face-off with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who accompanied the ED officers for security cover. Some policemen surrounded their injured colleague and helped him in tying a knot around his wrist. He took off his helmet meant to protect from stone-throwers as he pointed out where the injury was.

ED sources said they will file a police case for the attack on their team while on duty in Kerala. Vehicles of the central probe agency were damaged in the attack, they said.

No ED officer was injured, sources said.

The ED action came a day after the Kerala High Court lifted the stay in the ED probe into the CMRL-Exalogic case, a tech company of Veena Vijayan, the daughter of Vijayan. The ED officers spent at least seven hours today combing through Vijayan's rented house in Thiruvananthapuram, his Kannur house, and the Kozhikode house of Beypore MLA and former minister PA Mohammed Riyas, the husband of Veena Vijayan.

In Kozhikode too, police officers struggled to escort the ED officials safely from Riyas' house amid the protests.

Matters escalated during the raid in Thiruvananthapuram after some workers of Vijayan's Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), threw empty bottles at CRPF personnel. Moments later they smashed the windshield of the ED vehicle.

Vijayan alleged the Centre is using the probe agency to target political opponents. "Some people like (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi would be happy, as the narrative by him was why Pinarayi Vijayan is not being arrested," he said.

"The BJP government has always targeted political adversaries. The Congress also took the stand that if not their leaders, then there is no issue. But we are not going to be cowed down," he added.