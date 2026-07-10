Kerala Student Killed In Uzbekistan, Family Claims Conversion Attempt, Torture

A week after a 22-year-old Indian medical student died in Uzbekistan, Kerala Police have registered a murder case following a complaint by her family, who allege she was brutally assaulted before her death.

The FIR was filed at Haripad police station on Wednesday after the victim's parents approached the District Police Chief, officials said. A postmortem examination was also conducted at Alappuzha Medical College as part of the investigation.

Kayamkulam DySP Binukumar T told news agency PTI that the Kerala Police can legally register a case even though the alleged crime took place outside India.

"Even though the crime occurred in Uzbekistan, there are provisions to register a case here. If the police there prosecute the accused, we will close the case. If no legal action is taken there, we will pursue the case further," he said.

Kerala To Seek Investigation Details From Uzbekistan

Police said they will coordinate with authorities in Uzbekistan through the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs to understand the status of the investigation there.

According to Binukumar, reports indicate that the accused has already been taken into custody.

"There are reports that the accused has been arrested there. We will proceed through the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the case and the action being taken by the authorities in Uzbekistan," Binukumar said.

The victim's family, however, wants the investigation to go beyond Uzbekistan. They have urged Kerala Police to probe the case independently and are demanding that the accused be brought back to India.

"We will have to check for any such provision after taking legal advice and consulting with the External Affairs Ministry," he added.

Family Disputes Initial Version Of Events

The accused, a fellow medical student from Malappuram who studied with the victim in Uzbekistan, has been accused of killing her after allegedly striking her on the head during an argument.

But the family has strongly challenged that account.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, relatives said the victim's body had multiple injuries, suggesting she had been subjected to prolonged violence.

A family member who travelled to Uzbekistan to bring her body home claimed investigators there told him she had been tortured before she died.

"She did not die because she was hit on the head with a laptop," he contended.

He further alleged that investigators informed him several students had seen the accused pressuring the victim to convert her religion.

"He had brutally assaulted her a lot before killing her. So, we are seeking a postmortem here and have lodged a complaint here to ensure he does not escape if he is let off by the police in Uzbekistan," the family member contended.

The relative also claimed that the accused's parents are government employees and his brother is a doctor. According to the family, both the accused and the victim were staying in the same hostel while pursuing their medical studies in Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from PTI)