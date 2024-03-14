Uzbekistan Woman Found Dead At Bengaluru Hotel, Cops Suspect Murder

Bengaluru police are investigating the mysterious death of a 37-year-old Uzbekistan woman at a hotel in the city. The woman, identified as Zareena, was found dead in her room at Jagadish Hotel in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram area.

Zareena had arrived in Bengaluru four days ago on a tourist visa.

Police said that the hotel staff knocked at Zareena's room, which is on the second floor, yesterday afternoon at 4.30 pm. On not receiving a response, they unlocked the door with a master key and found her lying dead.

The hotel manager promptly filed a complaint, and police registered a case of mysterious death.

Police said that an investigation is on, but prima facie evidence points to murder. They believe that Zareena was smothered and have sent the body to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, accompanied by a canine squad, meticulously combed through the room for any traces of evidence that could unravel the mystery in the case. The CCTV and register at the hotel are being examined to see if anyone visited Zareena's room on Wednesday.