Pics: Republic Day Rehearsal Parade Held Amid Rain At Delhi's Kartavya Path

In preparations for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal was held amid heavy rain at Katavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. Braving winter chill and rainfall, armed forces participated in the full dress rehearsal in their final practice run before the official parade on January 26.
Even as the rehearsal was delayed, security personnel and officials stood guard at their respective posts. Many were seen wearing raincoats and rain vests, braving the rain and winter chill while carrying out their duties.
Barricades, checkpoints and deployment plans remained unchanged as personnel stood alert.
Visitors, who had gathered early in morning to watch the rehearsal covered themselves with plastic sheets as rain lashed the area. Several spectators took shelter under temporary covers, while others remained seated.
Organisers were seen trying to cover as many seating areas as possible to reduce the public's inconvenience.
Despite the delay and the unexpected weather, the overall situation remained calm and orderly.
There was no heavy flow of water or waterlogging along the parade route, and arrangements remained in place.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued a detailed traffic advisory for the city's commuters in view of the full dress rehearsal parade.
According to the advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was restricted during the rehearsal hours.
