Pics: Republic Day Rehearsal Parade Held Amid Rain At Delhi's Kartavya Path

Braving winter chill and rainfall, armed forces participated in the full dress rehearsal in their final practice run before the official parade on January 26.

Pics: Republic Day Rehearsal Parade Held Amid Rain At Delhi's Kartavya Path
Barricades, checkpoints and deployment plans remained unchanged as personnel stood alert.
  • Full dress rehearsal for 77th Republic Day held in heavy rain at Kartavya Path Delhi
  • Armed forces participated despite winter chill and rainfall during the final practice run
  • Security personnel remained alert, wearing rain gear and maintaining barricades and checkpoints
In preparations for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal was held amid heavy rain at Katavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. Braving winter chill and rainfall, armed forces participated in the full dress rehearsal in their final practice run before the official parade on January 26.

Photo Credit: PTI

Even as the rehearsal was delayed, security personnel and officials stood guard at their respective posts. Many were seen wearing raincoats and rain vests, braving the rain and winter chill while carrying out their duties.

Photo Credit: PTI

Barricades, checkpoints and deployment plans remained unchanged as personnel stood alert.

Photo Credit: PTI

Visitors, who had gathered early in morning to watch the rehearsal covered themselves with plastic sheets as rain lashed the area. Several spectators took shelter under temporary covers, while others remained seated.

Photo Credit: PTI

Organisers were seen trying to cover as many seating areas as possible to reduce the public's inconvenience.

Photo Credit: PTI

Despite the delay and the unexpected weather, the overall situation remained calm and orderly.

Photo Credit: PTI

There was no heavy flow of water or waterlogging along the parade route, and arrangements remained in place.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued a detailed traffic advisory for the city's commuters in view of the full dress rehearsal parade.

Photo Credit: PTI

According to the advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was restricted during the rehearsal hours. 

Full Dress Rehearsal, Republic Day Parade, Republic Day 2026
