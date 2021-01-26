Pics: Police Barricades Knocked Down Near Delhi As Farmers Begin March

Thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades as they entered Delhi this morning.

As the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws entered Delhi ahead of the huge tractor rally, police barricades were knocked down near the outskirts of the national capital. More than 5,000 protesters near the Singhu border, which divides Haryana and Delhi, broke police barricades, adamant to march ahead. Singhu border is the epicentre of the agitation that began late November.

Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

Chaos could be seen unfolding at the Singhu border, which divides Delhi and Haryana, and Tikri border in the western part of the national capital.