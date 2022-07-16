Pics: UP's Bundelkhand Expressway Set For Big Opening By PM Modi

The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bundelkhand expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which is expected to boost connectivity and industrial development in the region. The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. Work on the expressway has been completed within 28 months.

The expressway has been constructed under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.

Besides improving connectivity in the region, the expressway will also give a major boost to economic development.

Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the expressway, has already started.