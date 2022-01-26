Pics: On Republic Day, Border Police Unfurls National Flag At 15,000 Feet

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day.

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at 15000 feet in minus 40-degree Celsius temperature at snow-capped Ladakh borders.

The force also posted special videos and pictures to commemorate the Republic Day of India. The video shows the soldiers braving the freezing temperatures unfurling the national flag not only at Ladakh but also at different heights at peaks of the Himalayas where they are posted to secure the India-China border.

Also referred to as the ITBP 'Himveers', the personnel raised a full-throated cry: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram".

India's military might, cultural diversity and varied unique initiatives will be showcased as President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation today in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation by tweeting, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"