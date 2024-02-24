Pics: Nirmala Sitharaman's Mumbai Local Train Ride, Selfies With Commuters

Local trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai.

Commuters on a Mumbai local train were in for a surprise when they had an unusual co-passenger travelling alongside them this morning. The surprise turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the passengers as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her way inside their coach and interacted with them.

Smt @nsitharaman interacts with commuters while travelling from Ghatkopar to Kalyan in a Mumbai local train. pic.twitter.com/T15BdC3f5V — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) February 24, 2024

Ms Sitharaman's train ride lasted from Ghatkopar till Kalyan, both suburbs of Mumbai, her office said in an online post. Photos posted alongside showed her posing for selfies with the youngsters and office-goers.

Local trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai, ferrying over 60 lakh passengers every day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has taken the public transport on several instances and interacted with the commuters.

Last year, after inaugurating some new services in the Mumbai Metro, PM Modi travelled in the metro between Gundavali and Mogra stations. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his ride.