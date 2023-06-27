Pics: G20 Delegates Do Yoga, Play Cricket To Unwind Amid Meet In Rishikesh

The delegates played a friendly match at the Police Traning Centre.

G20 delegates on Tuesday attended a yoga session and played a friendly cricket match amid its ongoing third Infrastructure Working Group meeting in Rishikesh.

The yoga session was held before the second day's proceedings of the IWG meeting began at a hotel in Narendra Nagar.

#G20 delegates experienced a sporting evening with a friendly cricket match with the Jawans of Uttarakhand Police @uttarakhandcops organised by the District Administration and Sports Department after the Day 2️⃣ at the 3rd Infrastructure Working Group #IWG meeting under the… pic.twitter.com/4sRQztW8nM — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 27, 2023

The delegates played a friendly match at the Police Traning Centre, Narendra Nagar in the evening.

The limited overs (8 overs each side) match was played between Royal 11 and Panthers 11, both teams made of a mix of IWG delegates and police personnel.

Panthers 11 won the thrilling match scoring 58 runs against Royal 11's 56 runs.

The yoga session was pre-scheduled as Rishikesh where the G20 event is being held is considered the Yoga capital of the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)