EU Delegation Commends India's G20 Presidency In Meet With Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with the European delegation from the security and defence committee of the European Parliament at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the leaders noted that India and Europe share values of democracy rule of law and diversity.

Moreover, the EU delegation commended India's G20 presidency this year and sought Bharat's cooperation in facing challenges emerging from terrorism and other related threats.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Om Birla posted, "Pleased to meet a delegation from the Security and Defence Committee of the European Parliament at Parliament House, today. Emphasised that India and Europe share a common worldview based on values of Democracy, Rule of Law and Diversity."

"The EU delegation commended Bharat's successful G20 leadership and sought Bharat's cooperation in facing challenges emerging from terrorism and other related threats. Strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchange of ideas were also discussed," he added.

Earlier, on Monday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also met with the EU delegation where the leaders discussed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and economic ties.

Taking to X, the Union Minister posted, "Delighted to meet the European Parliament delegation led by Mr. Morten Lokkegaard, Chairman of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with India. Deliberated on the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations & explored avenues to further enhance our economic ties."

Earlier, in October, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal discussed progress in India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations with European Commission's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

"Discussed progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations with my friend @VDombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission," the Union Commerce Minister wrote on 'X'.

Notably, the negotiations for an FTA between the EU and India were relaunched last year, marking a significant step in trade relations.

FTA aims to eliminate trade barriers between participating countries, facilitating smoother import and export processes and fostering stronger trade relations.

The talks began in 2007 but were frozen in 2013. The decision to resume negotiations in 2021 reflects the shared commitment to deepen economic ties and promote free and hassle-free trade between the two major partners, the leaders noted.

The negotiations encompass a wide range of areas, including sustainability, labour standards, and environmental considerations, to ensure that trade benefits both parties without adverse impacts on the environment or labour rights.

