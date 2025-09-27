Watch: Diplomat Who Ripped Apart Pak At UN Sings In French, Plays Guitar

Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot, who demolished terror-sponsor Pakistan's narrative at the UN General Assembly, is also an avid guitarist. Her complex guitar riffs are as good as how she ripped apart Islamabad for shielding terrorists and peddling "ludicrous narratives" to mask its role as a hub of terrorism.

Several videos of Ms Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, playing the guitar have gone viral on social media, with many praising her musical skill as well as her potent diplomatic punch.

A favourite from my time in Paris in 2016. A difficult cover and a modest attempt. "Lost On You" by @iamlp#Sunday #weekendmood pic.twitter.com/uKvtgGCPIM — Petal Gahlot (@petal_gahlot) June 11, 2023

In one of the videos, Ms Gahlot is heard singing in French while strumming an acoustic guitar.

An old post on X shows a video of her playing the song 'Kabira' from the 2013 Bollywood film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with an acoustic guitar.

"The feeling of confusion, of being torn and of wanting everything and just one thing at the same time, encapsulated in this song from 12 years ago. A cover of 'Kabira' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," Ms Gahlot said in the post she shared on May 5.

The feeling of confusion, of being torn and of wanting everything and just one thing at the same time, encapsulated in this song from 12 years ago.



A cover of 'Kabira' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani pic.twitter.com/ASs7usWki2 — Petal Gahlot (@petal_gahlot) May 5, 2025

At work too - as she demonstrated at the UN - she puts the same heart and effort.

She slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his address at the 80th session of the UNGA as absurd theatrics and glorification of terrorism.

"This assembly witnessed absurd theatrics this morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism, which is so central to their foreign policy," Ms Gahlot said, and highlighted India's counter-terror operations, particularly Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?" Ms Gahlot said.

Responding to Shehbaz Sharif's claims about the recent conflict between the two neighbours, Ms Gahlot dismissed them as "bizarre" and misleading.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear, as till May 9, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on May 10, their military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting," she said.

Her strong remarks came following Mr Sharif's address, in which he controversially credited US President Donald Trump with preventing a potential war between India and Pakistan.