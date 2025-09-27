Who Is Petal Gahlot, Indian Diplomat Who Gave Sharp Response To Pakistan PM At UN

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has emerged as the face of the country's strong diplomatic pushback after she issued a scathing reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Exercising India's right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Gahlot dismantled Sharif's assertions over Operation Sindoor and the tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. As per reports, she charged that the Pakistani PM had “once again glorified terrorism.”

Who Is Petal Gahlot?

Petal Gahlot is a seasoned diplomat with expertise in political science, translation and international relations. She joined India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations as First Secretary in July 2023. In September 2024, she was appointed Advisor at the UN.

Before her current posting, Gahlot served as Undersecretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' European West Division from June 2020 to July 2023. During this time, she was also posted at India's missions in Paris and San Francisco, according to She The People.

Beyond her professional achievements, Gahlot is a passionate musician. She often shares videos of herself playing the guitar on social media, where her renditions of Bella Ciao, Lost On You and Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani among others have attracted considerable attention.

Gahlot's academic path spans continents and disciplines. She holds a BA in Political Science, Sociology and French Literature from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai (2005-2010), followed by a Master's in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi (2010-2012). Later, she pursued a Master's in Language Interpretation and Translation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, United States (2018-2020).

Petal Gahlot's Scathing Reply To Pakistan

Delivering India's right of reply at the UN, Gahlot accused Pakistan of shielding terrorist outfits and spreading falsehoods while attempting to portray defeat as victory. As per reports, she reminded the assembly that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's military had “pleaded” with India to cease hostilities after its airbases were devastated.

“If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it,” Gahlot reportedly said in a sharp rebuttal.

She highlighted Pakistan's move at the UN Security Council earlier this year to shield The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the killing of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Gahlot accused Islamabad of exporting terrorism, recalling how it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade while professing to be a partner in the global war on terror.

Reiterating India's consistent stance, she stressed that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally, leaving no room for any third party. Gahlot challenged Sharif's call for dialogue, insisting that Pakistan must first dismantle terror camps and hand over wanted terrorists.