Pet Owner Shoots At Man After Argument Over Dog In UP, Case Filed: Cops

A case has been filed against a pet owner after he shot a man on his leg over an argument over walking his dog without a leash at a village here, police said on Thursday.

Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddhartha Gautam said, "Arvind Bansal walked his dog without a leash on Tuesday night. When the complainant Praveen Kumar objected to this, Bansal felt insulted. He later returned with a gun and shot at Kumar.

A bullet struck Kumar's calf muscle on left leg, below the knee." The ACP said the injured was shifted to a hospital.

He said a case has been registered against the dog owner.

