'People Reiterated Their Trust In PM': Himanta Sarma On Election Results

Himanta Sarma exuded confidence in the new Tripura government to successfully tackle post-poll violence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that people of the three northeastern states where elections were recently held have reiterated their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to ANI, the Assam CM said, "The people have reiterated their trust in PM Modi. Except for Meghalaya, this is the second time the NDA-BJP has won in the two states. This clearly ensures that we will at least win 25-26 seats in the Lok Sabha as well. This win is because of PM Modi's efforts in the Northeast. We have repeated our success in almost all states of the Northeast."

On Greater Tipraland demand, the CM said, "First and foremost, Tripura cannot be divided. It will stay one. However, the issues of tribals should also be addressed. I believe that the new Government of Tripura and the Central Government will together address their grievances and if needed will work with Tipra Motha too."

Chief Minister Sarma also launched an attack on the Left-Congress alliance and said, "There is no problem with their alliance. Left and Congress never stood a chance, only hype was created around their alliance. Elections took place and the hype was exposed."

The Chief Minister also informed about the swearing-in ceremony in the northeastern states.

He said, "As far as I know, the ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8. While the ceremony will be conducted in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7."

"The BJP leaders in Tripura have invited the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for the oath ceremony. PM loves the northeast and the people here. I am sure PM Modi will come," he added.

Mr Sarma also exuded confidence in the new Tripura government to successfully tackle post-poll violence in the state.

He said, "This is the issue of the state. I believe that in a democracy once the voting is done, there should not be conflict or violence. I am sure the government of Tripura will manage the situation well. Law and order is the first priority of any state government."

CM Sarma also thanked the people of the three states for supporting the BJP.

With the declaration of results for the Tripura Assembly polls on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority.

According to the Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent.

Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, came together in the Northeast this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33 per cent.

Chief Minister Manik Saha defeated Congress' Asish Kumar Saha from the Town Bordowali seat by a margin of 1,257 votes. In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the majority mark is 31.

The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, came to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and had ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.

The BJP contested on 55 seats and its ally, IPFT, on six seats. But both allies had fielded candidates in the Ampinagar constituency in the Gomati district.

The Left contested on 47 and Congress on 13 seats, respectively. Of the total 47 seats, the CPM contested 43 seats while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) contested one seat each.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993, when the Congress was in power but now both parties joined hands with the intention to oust BJP from power.

In Nagaland, BJP secured 12 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged seven seats. National People's Party (NPP) won five seats.

Naga Peoples Front, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) won two seats each. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) got one seat.

The majority mark in 60-seat Nagaland Assembly is 31.

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) won 26 seats, United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats and Trinamool Congress got five seats. BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each.

Congress managed to get five seats while the Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

