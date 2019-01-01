People Of Bharat Expect BJP Government To Fulfill Ram Temple Promise: RSS

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram temple case on January 4. (File)

The RSS on Tuesday said people expect the Modi government to fulfil its promise of building the Ram temple within its tenure as the BJP was elected to power in 2014 for committing to all possible efforts to do so.

The reaction from RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said any government action on the temple construction can happen only after judicial process is over.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram temple case on January 4, even as organisations, including the RSS and its affiliates, as also the BJP ally Shiv Sena, have been pitching for an ordinance to pave the way for an early construction.

"Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP in its 2014 election manifesto had promised to make all possible efforts within the ambit of the Constitution to build the Ram temple. People of India gave the BJP a majority, trusting their promise," the RSS tweeted.

The people of Bharat have reposed complete confidence and gave BJP the full mandate. The people of Bharat expect this government to fulfil the same promise during this tenure.

- Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah Sarkaryvah (RSS) — RSS (@RSSorg) January 1, 2019

People of India expect the government to fulfil the promise within its tenure, it added.

The government's term will end in May.

In an interview to news agency ANI, PM Modi said, "Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts."

The prime minister was asked about demands for an ordinance.

The RSS also described PM Modi's comments as a "positive step" towards the temple construction.

It recalled that the prime minister's remarks are in line with the 1989 BJP resolution passed in its Palampur convention, in which the party had committed itself to building the temple in Ayodhya with either consultation among different stake-holders or by bringing an enabling legislation.

In a dig, Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut wondered if law is bigger than Lord Ram for PM Modi.