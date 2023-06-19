'People From All Walks Of Life...': PM Modi Ahead Of US Visit

The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted that people from all walks of life, including members of the US Congress, have been sharing their enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to that country, and said such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship.

PM Modi tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US on which there were videos of several people, including members of the US Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans and others, expressing excitement over the visit and welcoming Modi.

"People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet.

"I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship," he said.

During Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the US beginning June 21 he will hold extensive talks with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for a second time, a first for any Indian prime minister.

The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

