Pehlu Khan Case: Complaint Of Firing On Witnesses 'Fake', Say Police

In April last year, Pehlu Khan was beaten to death on suspicion of cattle smuggling. (File Photo)

The Rajasthan Police claimed today that they had found no evidence of firing on the witnesses of the Pehlu Khan mob killing case and termed the complaint "fake".

The witnesses in the mob killing case, including Pehlu Khan's two sons, had alleged on Saturday that they were fired upon by unidentified men while they were on the way to appear in a court in Behror town.

"No firing on the witnesses took place and the complaint was fake. There was no circumstantial evidence of firing and no such vehicle, as described by the complainant, is seen in CCTV footage," Circle Officer Behror Kushal Singh said.

"The complaint was posted on social media about the alleged incident but they did not inform the police control room. They went to the Superintendent of Police's office instead of approaching a nearby police station which had raised doubts," he said.

Pehlu Khan's son Irshad had filed the complaint in the matter at the Neemrana Police Station.

Mr Singh said the police will file a report in the court and legal action against the complainant will also be taken for filing a false complaint.

Six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif and their lawyer, were on the way to court in Behror. They had alleged unidentified accused driving in an SUV without having registration number plate fired on them and fled from the spot.

On April 1 last year, Irshad and Arif were with their father in a pick-up truck when they, along with two others, were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar. They were on their way to Haryana reportedly after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan.

Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later.

