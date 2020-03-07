Juvenile Board Convicts Two Minors In Pehlu Khan's Mob Killing

Pehlu Khan, his two sons, a few others were thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror in 2017 (File)

Two minors have been found guilty in Pehlu Khan's mob killing in 2017 by a Juvenile Justice Board in Alwar, a senior police official said.

"The board convicted two minors on Thursday. Sentencing will be pronounced on Saturday," IG Jaipur S Sengathir said.

The two minors were part of a mob that allegedly killed the 55-year-old dairy farmer in 2017.

Six men, who were accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death, were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar in August last year and this is the first conviction in the case.

The six accused - Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi - were given the benefit of doubt and were acquitted.

The state government filed an appeal against the court order in the high court in October.

Pehlu Khan, his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017.

Pehlu Khan died of his injuries on April 3 in a hospital.