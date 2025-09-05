Mob Kills Woman, Injures Husband Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft In UP: Cops

A 52-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured by villagers who attacked them with sharp-edged weapons on suspicion of witchcraft, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Thursday evening in Parsoyi village under Obra Police Station limits, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Singh said the 57-year-old Baboolal Kharwar and his wife Rajwanti were at home when a villager, Gulab, barged inside with several more and accused the couple of performing witchcraft and attacked them.

Rajwanti died on the spot, while Baboolal sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said Gulab has been arrested in connection with the killing.

