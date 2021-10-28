'Judiciary Still Has Some Conscience Left': Shiv Sena MP On Pegasus Order

Sanjay Raut said the court found there is some truth in the Pegasus row (File)

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to form a committee to probe the Pegasus spyware row, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that even today the judicial system "still has some conscience left".

"Even today, the judiciary system still has some conscience left in it. Regarding the Pegasus row, a lot was brought to their cognizance. The government was not ready to accept it and a whole session of parliament was wasted on it. The Home Minister and Prime Minister did not come to give an answer on the matter," Mr Raut told reporters.

"The court took notice and found that there is some truth in the matter and realised that it needs to be investigated. The entire country, especially journalists and parliamentarians whose phones were tapped is extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for their interference," added Mr Raut.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to probe the Pegasus spyware case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked a three-member committee, supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran, to examine the allegations thoroughly and expeditiously and place a report before the court.

Commenting on the enquiry of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by a team led by ACP Milind Khetale, Mr Raut said, "The enquiry must be done. It is not that an enquiry is not done if one has Z plus security."

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale will investigate allegations levelled against Mr Wankhede. Mumbai Police also said in a statement that four police stations have received complaints against Mr Wankhede.

On Centre giving Z Plus security to Mr Wankhede, Mr Raut said, "Whenever someone points fingers at the Maharashtra government, the Centre felicitates them with Z Plus security. Seems like the Centre has a lot of security to spare the way they are giving security to people. They should send them to Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh instead."