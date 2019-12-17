Peaceful Protest Outside Jamia University Against Citizenship Amendment Act

A few students said they have decided to stay back and continue protests. (File)

Protesters, including students and local residents, gathered outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi with tricolour and placards this morning to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government.

They, however, made sure that the movement of traffic was not affected.

A few students said though many of their classmates have gone back home, they have decided to stay back and fight till the amendments in the Citizenship Act are withdrawn.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

On Monday, students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas on Sunday inside the Jamia university's library as well as police's act of entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Scores of people, including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on Sunday.