PDP Expels Nazir Laway, Rajya Sabha MP Who Attended GC Murmu Swearing In

Nazir Ahmed Laway had attended swearing-in of GC Murmu in Srinagar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Nazir Ahmad Laway, a Rajya Sabha MP, for anti-party activities. In a statement released today, a party spokesperson said the decision to expel Mr Laway had been taken after he attended the swearing-in of Girish Chandra Murmu, the newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, thereby undermining PDP leadership which has been at odds with the centre ever since it announced withdrawal of special status under Article 370 and the splitting of the former state into two Union Territories.

Mr Laway's party chief - Mehbooba Mufti - has been held under detention by the centre since August 4, as part of a widespread security lockdown designed to quell backlash against the move. A delegation of PDP leaders had been given permission to visit her but that permission was revoked after the proposed visit was deferred following differences between leaders.

"The Member of Rajya Sabha Mr. Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expelled from the basic membership of the party," the spokesperson said, adding that Mr Laway's participation in the Srinagar event was in contravention of the party's stand regarding the current political situation and revocation of Article 370.

This is not the first time that Nazir Ahmad Laway has been seen to have acted against directives and instructions from senior PDP leaders.

In July, Mr Laway and his party colleague, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, abstained from voting on the controversial 'Triple Talaq' bill, which sailed through the opposition-dominated Rajya Sabha aided by a series of walkouts and abstentions, including those by the two PDP MPs.

Ms Mufti had been openly critical of the bill, which ends the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "talaq" thrice, and had expressed her disappointment at her MPs failing to vote against it.

However, despite demanding an explanation for his behavior, Nazir Ahmed Laway has refused to acknowledge that he violated party norms.

On Monday, three senior politicians, including Muzafar Baig, a PDP leader, were invited to a lunch organised by NSA Ajit Doval for a delegation of European Union MPs. The three leaders invited were not among those placed under detention.

GC Murmu was sworn-in as Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, while celebrating National Unity Day - on the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the centre had confirmed that the former state would be split into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

