Pay Taxes On Time: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Tells Citizens The speaker said programmes should be undertaken to educate the youths of the country on various aspects of nation-building.

129 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sumitra Mahajan urged every citizen to work towards nation-building and make the country strong Thane: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday advised citizens to pay their legitimate taxes as doing so will help the government in funding nation-building projects and providing various facilities to them.



The government gets its income from taxes paid by citizens. Hence, it was the responsibility of citizens to not to evade taxes and pay them promptly, she said.



"It is from the taxes collected (from people) that the government meets its expenses and provides facilities to citizens," the veteran parliamentarian maintained.



Ms Mahajan was speaking after inaugurating a two-day annual conference of a local branch of the Rotary Club, "Tarangan Discon 2018".



The Lok Sabha Speaker urged every citizen to work towards nation-building and make the country strong.



Lauding the work done by the Rotary Club, she said wholesome and adequate food should be provided to the needy as this would help in building a healthy society.



Ms Mahajan called for measures to protect the environment and suggested launching a massive afforestation drive.



Programmes should be undertaken to educate the youths of the country on various aspects of nation-building, she said.



Ms Mahajan urged the club to focus on tackling the issue of anaemia, a medical condition characterised by abnormally low levels of hemoglobin in the blood, especially among women.



