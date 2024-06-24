"Pay 5 Crores Or...": Men Fire Dozen Shots At Mahindra Showroom In Haryana

Three men arrived at a Mahindra car showroom in Haryana's Hisar and fired a dozen shots on Monday, showed a video. They left behind a note demanding Rs 5 crore ransom.

The ransom note in Hindi began with a Jai Shri Ram.

"Pay Rs 5 crore or won't let you sit in the showroom," read the ransom note.

Two men had their faces covered with a white cloth, while a third one was ready with the motorcycle, the clip showed.

A statement from the company is awaited.

Police suspect that the men involved in the firing may be linked to Himanshu Bhau gang, which was involved in a firing incident at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden in Delhi last week. One person was killed in the firing.

Gangster Himanshu Bhau is believed to be orchestrating his criminal activities from abroad, possibly from Portugal which is his last known location.