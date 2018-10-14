Patients' Families Allegedly Assault Emergency In-Charge, Ask For 'Upper Caste' Doctor

After a disagreement, Dr Ratre was manhandled and the women were taken away from the hospital.

A doctor from the Scheduled Tribe community in Madhya Pradesh was beaten up by the relatives of patients who wanted them to be treated by an "upper caste" person, police said on Sunday.

Dr Geetesh Ratre complained that when two injured women were brought to the state-run Subhash Chandra Medical College, their relatives asked his full name, caste and other details, Garha police station in charge S Khan said.

"Dr Ratre was on duty in the Emergency department and he directed the medical staff to immediately start their treatment. However, a mob of about a dozen people, comprising relatives and acquaintances, reached the hospital and asked Dr Ratre his name and caste," Mr Khan said.

When Dr Ratre told him that he belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community, the accused demanded that only an "upper caste" doctor can treat the women, the police official said.

After a disagreement, Dr Ratre was manhandled and the women were taken away from the hospital, Mr Khan said.

"On the doctor's complaint, we have registered a case against these people under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using casteist remarks and under relevant section of the IPC for obstructing a government staff from doing his duty," the police official said.