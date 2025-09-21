Passengers In 1st AC Coach Caught Stealing Bedsheets And Towels, Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking video has taken social media by storm, capturing a family brazenly stealing bedsheets and towels from the first AC coach of the Purushottam Express, a train running between Puri and Delhi. The incident occurred when Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and railway staff accused the family of stealing bedsheets and towels provided for passenger comfort. The family, consisting of a woman and two men, were caught on camera reluctantly returning the items after being confronted on the platform.

"Sir, see here, bedsheets and blankets are coming out of all the bags. Towels, bedsheets altogether, four sets. Either return them or pay Rs 780," the railway attendant says in Odia.

The passenger claimed it was an honest mistake, suggesting his mother might have accidentally packed the bedsheets. However, the railway staff seemed unconvinced. The attendant questioned the family's actions, pointing out they were travelling in 1st AC and supposedly heading on a pilgrimage. The TTE intervened, warning that the matter could escalate under the Railways Act.

"Travelling in the 1st AC of the Purushottam Express is a matter of pride itself. But still, people are there who don't hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel," the tweet was captioned.

The incident has ignited a firestorm of outrage, with netizens branding it "disgusting" and "shameless." Many called for strict bans and lifetime railway travel restrictions for the passengers.

"How low can people stoop? These are public resources meant for comfort, not personal loot," fumed a user on X. Another commented, " Travelling in 1st AC is a privilege, but stealing bedsheets shows a lack of respect and honesty. Let's value public resources and maintain decorum."

A third said, "Even if they returned, they should still be fined for this criminal act. Until they are punished, this behaviour won't go away. These kinds of people bring us shame nationally and internationally."

A fourth added, "I have heard about people who are rich enough to stay in five-star hotels and still take small items like linens, pillows, and decorative pieces. Sometimes stealing has less to do with economic background. It's a compulsive behaviour very very commonly found in people."

In the comment section of the post, Railway Seva, an official account, responded and wrote, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official."

Notably, Indian Railways provides bedsheets and blankets to passengers travelling in sleeper and air-conditioned classes on long-distance trains for a comfortable journey. These bedding items are regularly cleaned and maintained by railway staff. Passengers are expected to use the bedding during their journey and return it to the staff at the end of their trip.