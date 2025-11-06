Passenger Slams IndiGo For 3-Hour Delay, Claims Pilot Was Late, Airline Responds

An IndiGo passenger took to social media to call out the airline after their flight was delayed by over three hours due to the pilot arriving late. The passenger, who booked on IndiGo Flight 6E 6133 from Mumbai (T2) to Rajkot, shared a detailed account of being made to sit inside the aircraft without any 'clarity' or 'accountability' about the situation.

"After boarding, we received two delay messages citing "operational issues." First rescheduled to 7:55 AM, then again to 8:40 AM and we've already been sitting inside the aircraft for over 1 hour 20 minutes, told to wait another 40 minutes," the passenger wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Then, the air hostesses informed us that the captain himself is delayed, and that's the reason the entire flight is held up! And now, we just got another message flight rescheduled to 10:30 AM!"

While the passengers waited, one of the cabin crew members informed that the plane's pilot was running late, which led to the delay in takeoff.

Calling the incident a sign of 'pure negligence', the frustrated passenger slammed the airline and sought action. "This is beyond disappointing, no clarity, no courtesy, no accountability. If a captain can delay an entire flight while passengers are locked inside, what kind of operations management is this?"

As the post gained significant traction online, IndiGo first issued a standard statement before presenting a detailed account of the events.

"The delay in your flight was due to an unforeseen operational situation, and our teams did their best to support all impacted customers, including arranging refreshments and continuous assistance during the wait," IndiGo said.

"Further, the refund you opted for has already been processed from our end and will reflect in the travel agency's account within 24-48 business hours."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Hey @IndiGo6E, this is absolutely unacceptable!

Flight 6E 6133 (Mumbai T2 → Rajkot) scheduled to depart at 07:25 AM we boarded at 6:45 AM, expecting an on-time flight.



After boarding, we received two delay messages citing “operational issues.”

First rescheduled to 7:55 AM, then… — VJ (@VijayThk) November 5, 2025

In a follow-up response, the passenger thanked IndiGo for processing the refund but reiterated his disappointment. "Thank you for processing the cancellation and refund. But honestly, this entire experience has been extremely disappointing," they said.

The passenger added that they were fortunate that both his onward and return flights were with IndiGo, allowing a refund on both legs.

"But just imagine if my return flight had been with another airline, I would've lost that ticket completely," they said, urging the airline to "seriously review such incidents, so passengers don't have to go through this kind of experience again".