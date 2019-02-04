Passenger Finds Cockroach In Food Served On Flight, Air India Apologises

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was on the the Air India plane heading to Mumbai from Bhopal, said on Saturday he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it.

New Delhi: 

Two days after one of its passengers found a cockroach in the food served aboard a Bhopal-Mumbai flight, Air India today apologised and said it has initiated "corrective action internally".

"We sincerely apologise for the incident where our valued pax (passenger) had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India always endeavours to ensure our pax enjoy our services," it issued a statement on Twitter.

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was on the Air India plane heading to Mumbai from Bhopal, said on Saturday he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it. He also posted the picture of the food with the insect inside.

"We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned. Air India has zero-tolerance policy in this respect and has initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger," the airline tweeted.

