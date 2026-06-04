"Party Bigger Than Positions": Karnataka Congress Chief Amid Cabinet Buzz

Newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad has called on Congress workers and leaders to focus on strengthening the party and protecting democratic values rather than concentrating solely on positions and power.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, Hariprasad said leading the Karnataka Congress was both a privilege and a responsibility entrusted to him by the party leadership.

"I consider myself one of the luckiest persons to serve in the Congress organisation. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives, health and wealth for the country and the party. It is a privilege to carry forward that legacy," he said.

Hariprasad said his foremost duty as KPCC chief is to safeguard the Constitution and democratic institutions for future generations.

"Our forefathers gave us a beautiful country with a Constitution and a democratic system. The country is at a crossroads today. My biggest task is to protect democracy, protect the Constitution and ensure that these values are handed over safely to the next generation," he said.

Appealing to party leaders and workers, Hariprasad stressed that service to the organisation should take precedence over aspirations for government posts.

"Some people want to serve through the government, while others want to serve the party. The party is much bigger than the positions. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi are fighting for farmers, women, students and the common people. Our responsibility is to strengthen their hands," he said.

Hariprasad's remarks come amid intense discussions over cabinet formation and representation, as the Congress leadership seeks to balance competing aspirations while preparing for future electoral battles in the state.

On criticism over the absence of women in the newly formed state cabinet, Hariprasad acknowledged the concerns and assured that corrective steps would be taken during the next round of expansion.

"I understand the disappointment. Due to the complexities involved in government formation, women may not have found representation in the first phase. However, in the second round, there will definitely be representation for women. That is assured," he said.

Recalling the Congress party's role in advancing women's political empowerment, he said the party remains committed to implementing the vision championed by Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing concerns among sections of the minority community over representation in the cabinet, Hariprasad maintained that Congress remains committed to inclusivity.

"All 136 elected MLAs have every right to aspire for ministerial positions. Political realities sometimes make it difficult to accommodate everyone at once. However, Congress is the only party that recognises and accommodates people from all communities, irrespective of caste, creed or religion," he said.

He pointed to the representation of Christians, Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and OBCs in the government, saying the party remains committed to social balance and inclusiveness.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Hariprasad said Congress believes in accommodating diverse voices, unlike what he described as a politics centred around a single leader and a single ideology.

On the challenges facing Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Hariprasad expressed confidence in the new leader's ability to govern effectively despite the difficulties ahead.

"Power is not a bed of roses. Politics is a challenging path. D.K. Shivakumar is an experienced leader who has served in government for many years. He understands administration and governance. I am confident he will deliver one of the best governments Karnataka has seen," he said.