Video: Parts Of Mumbai Waterlogged After Heavy Rain

Several areas in Mumbai were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall.(File)

Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Saturday morning.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Sion area this morning. pic.twitter.com/9VqRZYayZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," IMD further added.

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)