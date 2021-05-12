Parshuram Jayanti 2021: 10 Interesting Things To Know About Parshuram

Parshuram Jayanti in on April 14. Lord Parshuram or Parshuram avatar, the sixth incarnation and the warrior form of Lord Vishnu, is believed to be immortal. According to mythology, Parshuram, the son of sage Jamadagni and Renuka, was born on this day. Parshuram Jayanti coincides with the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya and falls on the third day of the Full Moon phase or Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Legends say, Lord Parshuram descended on earth to remove the evil. This avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to be an aggressive one and an expert in warfare.
Parshuram Jayanti: 10 interesting things to know about Lord Parshuram
- Parshuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva
- He had received a Parshu or an axe-like weapon from Lord Shiva as a boon
- According to legends, Lord Shiva also tought Parshuram the art of warfare
- Parshuram's father was Rishi Jamadgani and he is known to be the first warrior Brahmin
- Legends say, Parshuram could not be defeated in warfare after he was blessed with Lord Shiva's weapon
- Parshuram is believed to have tought the skills of using weapons to famous characters of the Mahabharata like Bhishma, Dronacharya and even Karana.
- It is even believed that he still lives on the earth and will teach warfare to Kalki, the tenth form of Lord Vishnu
- Like Lord Shiva, Lord Rama, Krishna and other gods, Parshuram is not worshipped.
- He is believed to be born at the Janapav hills in Indore and there is still a Shiva temple on the hilltop where Parshuram is believed to have meditated and worshipped Lord Shiva.
- Legends about Parasurama often talk about anger and violence, and the ill effects of anger.