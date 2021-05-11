Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Date, Time, Significance And All You Need To Know

Akshaya Tritiya images: An auspicious day, Akshaya Tritiya is on May 14th

Highlights Akshaya Tritiya is on May 14th

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an extremely auspicious day

People perform yajna and special puja on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: This year Akshaya Tritiya is on May 14th. The day, also known as Akha Teej, is believed to be extremely auspicious and holy for Hindus and Jains. Akshaya Tritiya falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word akshaya in Sanskrit means anything that is endless or forever and hence Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck. On the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, people prefer to start new work or businesses. People also pay respect to their forefathers and parents who are no more.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 date and time

Akshaya Tritiya is on Friday, May 14

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat starts at 05:38 AM and ends at 12:18 PM

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:38 AM on May 14 and ends at 7:59 AM on May 15

Know the significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu - the preserver of the Universe. According to Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya. On most years, Akshaya Tritiya also coincides with the Parashurama Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Since Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day, many people like to buy gold or silver items as it is believed that buying precious metals bring prosperity and good luck to the family. On Akshaya Tritiya, people perform puja and yajna for particular purposes. Charitable works are an important part of the day. Devotees distribute grains, clothes, and other items among the poor to receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu.