Parshuram Jayanti 2021: 5 Traditional Rituals Of Parshuram Jayanti

Today is Parshuram Jayanti. Parshuram avatar is the sixth incarnation and the warrior form of Lord Vishnu. According to mythology, he is believed to be immortal. The son of sage Jamadagni and Renuka, Parshuram, descended on earth to remove the evil. Parshuram Jayanti today coincides with the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya. This avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to be an aggressive one and an expert in warfare. Parshuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva and he had received a Parshu or an axe-like weapon from Lord Shiva as a boon. According to mythology, Lord Shiva also tought Parshuram the art of warfare.
Parshuram Jayanti: 5 traditional rituals of the day
- The Tritiya Tithi begans at 5:38 AM today and will end at 7:59 AM on May 15th. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Parshuram, unlike other gods, still lives on the Earth. Hence like Shiva, Rama, Krishna and other gods, Parshuram is not worshipped.
- As Parshuram is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, devotees worship Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu, and offer tulsi leaves, chandan, kumkum, fresh flowers.
- Devotees chant Vishnu Sahasranama on Parshuram Jayanti. Many devotees are known to stay awake all night singing devotional songs and chanting Vishnu mantras.
- Devotees, mostly women, fast and pray for happy and prosperous lives of their family members.
- Devotees of Lord Parshuram donate food and clothes to the poor on this day.