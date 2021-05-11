Parashuram Jayanti 2021: Date, Significance And All You Need To Know

Parshurama Jayanti: The day coincides with Akshaya Tritiya on May 14th

Parashuram Jayanti coincides with the Akshaya Tritiya this year. Parashuram Jayanti is on April 14. On this day, it is believed that Parashuram, the sixth avatar or the warrior form of Lord Vishnu was born. Parashuram Jayantifalls on the third day of the Full Moon phase or Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Parashuram Jayanti is believed to be an auspicious day and people like to start new businesses on this day. According to mythology, Lord Parashuram descended on earth to remove the evil. Parashuram Jayanti is observed across the country with great devotion. Many people engage in charity work on this day.

Parashuram Jayanti 2021: Date amd time

Parashuram Jayanti is on Friday, May 14th

Tritiya Tithi begins at - 5:38 AM on May 14th

Tritiya Tithi ends at 7:59 AM on May 15th

Parashuram Jayanti 2021: 10 significant things to know