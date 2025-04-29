Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Date, Significance And All You Need To Know

Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Maharshi Parshuram Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that honours the birth of Lord Parshuram, considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Parshuram Jayanti falls on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. It is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, also known as Akshaya Tritiya. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Parshuram on this day brings strength, courage, and protection from evil.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on April 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

The day symbolises the triumph of righteousness, courage, and devotion, reflecting the life and teachings of Lord Parshuram, a warrior-sage known for his martial prowess and commitment to dharma (righteousness). This avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to be an aggressive one and an expert in warfare. Parshuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva, and he had received a Parshu or an axe-like weapon from Lord Shiva as a boon. According to mythology, Lord Shiva also taught Parshuram the art of warfare.

Who is Lord Parshuram?

Lord Parshuram, also referred to as Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava, or Veerarama, is a unique figure in Hindu mythology, embodying the qualities of both a Brahmin (scholar) and a Kshatriya (warrior). His name, meaning "Rama with an axe" (parashu), reflects his association with the axe, a divine weapon gifted to him by Lord Shiva.

Parshuram is the sixth of the ten Dashavatara (incarnations) of Lord Vishnu, born to restore cosmic balance by eliminating corrupt and oppressive Kshatriya rulers who abused their power. He was born to Sage Jamadagni, a revered rishi of the Bhargava clan, and Renuka, in Treta Yuga. His birth is believed to have occurred during Pradosha (twilight) on Akshaya Tritiya, as per texts like the Skanda Purana and Bhavishya Purana.

Parshuram is one of the eight Chiranjeevis (immortals) in Hinduism, believed to still reside on Earth, specifically at Mahendra Parvat, engaged in penance.

Celebrations and Rituals