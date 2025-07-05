Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025 To Be Observed On July 6: Date, Rituals, And Significance Explained

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also called Devshayani or Shayani Ekadashi, will be observed this year on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Celebrated during the Hindu month of Ashadha, this spiritually significant day marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four-month divine rest known as Chaturmas.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins on July 5 at 6:58 PM, with the Parana (fast-breaking) to be done on July 7 after sunrise, following the completion of the Ekadashi Tithi.

Ashadhi Ekadashi is widely celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra. It coincides with the end of the famous Pandharpur Wari - a massive pilgrimage undertaken by lakhs of devotees, or Warkaris, to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur.

On this day, devotees perform special rituals, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, and observe a strict fast. Temples echo with bhajans, kirtans, and group prayers. In Maharashtra, the state's Chief Minister traditionally performs aarti at the Pandharpur temple, maintaining a revered tradition.

Significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi

It is believed that Lord Vishnu falls asleep in Ksheersagar - cosmic ocean of milk - on Shesha naga, the cosmic serpent on this day. Thus the day is also called Dev-Shayani Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu awakens from his sleep four months later on Prabodhini Ekadashi - eleventh day of bright fortnight in the Hindu month Kartik (October-November). This period is known as Chaturmas and coincides with the rainy season.

How Shayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi Is Celebrated

The Shayani Ekadashi is marked by worshiping Lord Vishnu. The entire night is spent singing prayers and devotees fast on this holy day.

Shayani Ekadashi is the beginning of Chaturmas. Devotees start observing the Chaturmas vrata or fast to please Vishnu on this day. A fast is observed on Shayani Ekadashi. The fast demands abstinence from all grains, beans, cereals, certain vegetables like onions and certain spices.