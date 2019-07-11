Shayani Ekadashi: A Day To Worship Lord Vishnu - All You Need To Know

Shayani Ekadashi: A fast is observed on this day that worships Lord Vishnu.

Shayani Ekadashi is an auspicious eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight (Shukla paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June - July). This holy day is of special significance to Vaishnavas, followers of the Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. It is referred by many names - Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi or Devpodhi Ekadashi. It is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Ashadhi. In Telugu, it is known as Toli Ekadashi.

Muhurat, Auspicious Time of Shayani Ekadashi:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 1:02 a.m. on July 12

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 12:31 a.m. on July 13



Significance of Shayani Ekadashi or Devshayani Ekadashi

It is believed that Lord Vishnu falls asleep in Ksheersagar - cosmic ocean of milk - on Shesha naga, the cosmic serpent on this day. Thus the day is also called Dev-Shayani Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu awakens from his sleep four months later on Prabodhini Ekadashi - eleventh day of bright fortnight in the Hindu month Kartik (October-November). This period is known as Chaturmas and coincides with the rainy season.

How Shayani Ekadashi Is Celebrated

The Shayani Ekadashi is marked by worshiping Lord Vishnu. The entire night is spent singing prayers and devotees fast on this holy day.

Shayani Ekadashi is the beginning of Chaturmas. Devotees start observing the Chaturmas vrata or fast to please Vishnu on this day. A fast is observed on Shayani Ekadashi. The fast demands abstinence from all grains, beans, cereals, certain vegetables like onions and certain spices.

